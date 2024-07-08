Legalization - First Thuringian cannabis association applies for cultivation

The first Cannabis club in Thuringen has submitted an application. The Cannabis Social Club in Erfurt with approximately 500 members announced that they have submitted the necessary papers to the Thuringian State Office for Agriculture and Rural Areas. According to an official spokesperson, only this one application has been received so far.

Waiting period of up to three months after the application

Since July 1st, in Thuringen, growing associations can submit an application to start collective cultivation and distribution of Cannabis. The Hemp Association Thuringia expects about two dozen such associations. According to the Landesamt, from the application to the permit, up to three months can pass.

The clubs must prove that Cannabis with a limited THC content is only given to adult club members. THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) is a substance that has a intoxicating effect. The associations must also appoint a specially trained prevention officer.

An application about 80 pages long

The Erfurt Club reported that the application was about 80 pages long in total, including 13 different appendices. It contained, among other things, a youth and health protection concept, a security concept, a transport concept, a sampling concept, a destruction concept, a recall concept, a documentation concept, and further details.

Private cultivation of three Cannabis plants per person and possession of a certain amount of Cannabis has been allowed in Germany since April 1st.

Despite the legalization of private cultivation and possession of Cannabis in Germany, the Erfurt Club stresses the importance of seeking official permission for collective cultivation and distribution. The legalization of Cannabis clubs and their cultivation in Thuringia could potentially contribute to improvements in public health, provided the clubs adhere to strict regulations regarding addiction prevention and THC content. If the application process in Thuringia proves successful, it could pave the way for further Cannabis legalization initiatives across other German states.

Read also: