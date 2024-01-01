Start of the year - First the North Sea, then the sauna: New Year's swimming at the North Sea

Swimming in water temperatures of around seven degrees: some intrepid swimmers kicked off the New Year on the North Sea coast of Lower Saxony on Monday. Dozens of brave swimmers took to the ice-cold North Sea water on the Butjadingen peninsula in the afternoon. The motto: "Into the new year with a cool head!".

According to the organizers, between 50 and 100 participants ventured into the sea and around 200 visitors watched. There were fewer swimmers than in previous years, when the event often attracted around 250 participants. The reason for this was that the New Year's swim was not held in the North Sea lagoon- a seawater bathing lake - as usual due to renovation work, but on Friesenstrand beach.

The main focus of New Year's swimming, also known as "Anbaden" or "Anschwimmen", is the fun factor. The spectacle is usually watched by numerous onlookers on the beach. Organizers on the islands of Norderney, Juist and Borkum also invited brave souls to take a dip in the cold North Sea. In many places, swimmers could warm up with hot drinks or a visit to the sauna.

Source: www.stern.de