"Beverly Hills - First statement after the brawl on New Year's Eve

US actor Ian Ziering (59), known from the cult teen series "Beverly Hills, 90210", has spoken out for the first time about the brawl he was involved in on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles. A video posted on the US celebrity portal "TMZ" shows Ziering getting out of his car on December 31, 2023, after a minibike rider apparently grazed or damaged it. A whole group of motorcyclists subsequently hit the actor as one. He now described the incident as "alarming" on Instagram.

Ian Ziering: "The incident worries me greatly"

"Yesterday I experienced an alarming incident with a group of people on mini bikes," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star begins his statement on his official Instagram channel. He adds, "While stuck in traffic, my car was aggressively hit by one of these riders, leading to a disturbing confrontation. To assess the damage, I got out of my car. This action unfortunately escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated for my own protection."

In another video, also obtained by "TMZ", the actor, who is also known from the "Sharknado" film series, can be seen comforting his daughter, who is only twelve years old and was in the car with the star when the brawl occurred. In his Instagram post, Ziering expressed his "relief" that both he and his daughter Mia were unharmed in the incident.

Nevertheless, the star is "very concerned about the growing brazenness of such groups who disturb public safety and peace." Ziering could not accept such behavior "as a citizen and a father". In this context, he calls on the law enforcement authorities in his home city of Los Angeles to "take decisive action against this lawlessness" so that "our streets are safe for everyone".

According to information from TMZ, the police in Los Angeles are currently investigating the altercation that took place on New Year's Eve. As of this writing, no one has been arrested in the matter. Ziering is listed as a victim in the police report, although he was also able to land a few blows on his attackers during the horrific incident.

