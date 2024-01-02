Bibi's Beauty Palace - First post in a year and a half: Youtuber Bianca Claßen explains her time out

It's been more than a year and a half since Bianca Claßen, 30, last posted on Instagram. This was followed by her break-up with her husband Julian Claßen, who were considered the power couple of the German YouTube scene. She as "Bibis Beauty Palace", he as "Julienco" united ten million followers behind them on YouTube alone.

They also shared the births of their two children Emily and Lio with their fans and talked about the C-sections. They announced their separation in May 2022.

While Julian Claßen was quick to celebrate his new love for swimmer Tanja Makaric, she was rumored to be having an affair with her manager. But Bianca Claßen withdrew completely from social media.

Bianca Claßen explains her social media hiatus

In her new Instagram post, she explains herself and her thoughts: "As far as the public and social media are concerned, I didn't want to and couldn't carry on as before." She was "completely overwhelmed" by her "new life situation". Instead, she asked herself many questions, such as: What am I missing? What would I like to change in my life?

To do this, she had many conversations, paused, meditated and sometimes spent days offline to "live in the moment".

She also addresses her career as a public influencer: "The past time is over, but there will be another path that will be completely new and different." She never wants to feel the pressure of "having to post and share something" again.

Instead, she only wants to share moments when she "feels like it". From now on, she wants to post without pressure, without obligation, without looking at the competition.

Within a few minutes, there were hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments. Julian Claßen also commented: "We wish you good luck & success in your new phase of life."

Source: www.stern.de