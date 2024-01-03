First major trial on devastating earthquakes in Turkey begins
The public prosecutor's office accuses the defendants, including the hotel owner, of serious breaches of building and safety regulations. Accordingly, the building, originally constructed as a residential building, was illegally converted into a hotel in 2011. In addition, a storey had been added without permission.
More than 50,000 people were killed in severe earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border region on February 6 last year. In the weeks that followed, hundreds of suspects were arrested in Turkey for bungling the construction work.
Read also:
- This will change in December
- Fireworks and parties ring in 2024 - turn of the year overshadowed by conflicts
- Attacks on ships in the Red Sea: shipping companies avoid important trade route
- Expected costs of flood aid trigger new debate on debt brake
Source: www.stern.de