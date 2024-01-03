Skip to content
First major trial on devastating earthquakes in Turkey begins

Almost a year after the severe earthquakes that claimed tens of thousands of lives, the first major trial for construction negligence has begun in Turkey. Eleven defendants have been on trial in Adiyaman since Wednesday for negligence in the construction of the "Isaias" hotel, whose collapse...

Hotel ruins in Adiyaman one year ago.aussiedlerbote.de
The public prosecutor's office accuses the defendants, including the hotel owner, of serious breaches of building and safety regulations. Accordingly, the building, originally constructed as a residential building, was illegally converted into a hotel in 2011. In addition, a storey had been added without permission.

More than 50,000 people were killed in severe earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border region on February 6 last year. In the weeks that followed, hundreds of suspects were arrested in Turkey for bungling the construction work.

