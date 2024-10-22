First Identification of a New Mpox Variant in Germany

Recently, the first case of the Mpox variant Clade Ib beyond its African continent origins was documented. Now, Germany is experiencing this as well. However, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) insists there's no need to panic, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) recently labeling it as a "health emergency."

A German resident was unfortunately infected with the Clade Ib variant abroad, as per the RKI's announcement. This was first detected in Sweden in mid-August, marking the first case outside of Africa for this Mpox variant.

Since May 2022, Clade IIb infections have been reported in various countries, including Germany. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported in Germany so far. The RKI currently doesn't perceive an elevated risk from Clade-I viruses in Germany, but they're vigilantly monitoring the situation and will adjust their guidelines as necessary, as stated on their website.

Common symptoms of Mpox include a typical rash and general issues such as fever, headache, and muscle pain. Mortality rates are rare, particularly in countries with good healthcare facilities. Although Clade Ib is believed to cause more severe disease and be more contagious than Clade IIb, existing data doesn't provide definitive insights.

Highest warning level for heightened vigilance

The WHO classified Mpox as a "Public Health Emergency of International Concern" in August due to its accelerated spread in Africa. This is the highest warning level, meant to grab global authorities' attention. Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) expressed anxiety over Mpox's rapid spread in Africa.

Following the Swedish case, it was revealed that the infected individual had previously been in Africa. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) had already estimated additional imported cases in Europe.

The Mpox virus usually spreads through close skin-to-skin contact, such as during sex, intimate hugs, massages, and kissing. There are smallpox vaccines that also protect against Mpox, reducing the risk of illness and mitigating its severity. The German vaccination commission (STIKO) currently only recommends their use for specific risk groups.

