Railroad - First ICE for tests in Cottbus before the opening of the railroad plant

An ICE train has entered the hall for the first time for a practical test before the commissioning of the new railroad plant in Cottbus. The test train still had to be pushed into the plant by a diesel locomotive, as the railroad announced on Wednesday. RBB had previously reported on this. According to a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson, practical tests are being carried out and measuring equipment is being checked. In future, the approximately 400-meter-long ICE trains will drive into the hall under their own power.

The new ICE maintenance facility in Cottbus will be officially opened on January 11. The entire fleet of ICE 4 trains will be maintained there, which according to Deutsche Bahn means 137 trains. The company speaks of heavy maintenance or a kind of major inspection, which will be carried out in the double-track hall in future.

Source: www.stern.de