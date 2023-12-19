Skip to content
First German out: Clear World Championship defeat for Horvat

The first German darts player at the World Championship is out. Dragutin Horvat misses the surprise. A World Championship legend, on the other hand, is right on course.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Eliminated from the World Darts Championship: Dragutin Horvat. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Dragutin Horvat clearly missed the surprise he was aiming for at the World Darts Championship in London and was eliminated.

The 47-year-old Hessian clearly lost 0:3 against Belgian Mike De Decker and showed a weak performance over long stretches. It was only Horvat's second participation in the most important tournament of the year after 2017.

In front of 3,000 spectators, including the dancing ex-footballer Peter Crouch, Horvat made far too many mistakes. De Decker himself played a mediocre match, but that was enough for the warehouseman, who had to take extra vacation for the tournament at Alexandra Palace. On Sunday, Florian Hempel from Cologne got Germany off to a top start at the World Championships with a 3:1 win against Dylan Slevin from Ireland.

England's Steve Beaton had prevailed in the first match of the evening session on Tuesday. In his 33rd World Championship appearance in a row, the Bronzed Adonis, as Beaton is known, won 3:1 against Wessel Nijman from the Netherlands. Beaton can now challenge Daryl Gurney from Northern Ireland in round two.

