First full closure of the Frankfurt-Mannheim railroad line

Nothing will be possible on the busy Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim from next Monday evening. The railroad line will be fully closed for three weeks from New Year. The reason for this is preparatory work for a large-scale refurbishment in the second half of 2024. The first of the closures on the Riedbahn will begin at 11 p.m. on January 1, 2024 and last until 4 a.m. on January 22. This will also have an impact on Rhineland-Palatinate.

Rail connections between Mainz-Laubenheim and Römisches Theater station as well as the main station will be canceled during the three weeks, as the city announced. Commuters and schoolchildren are particularly affected. Alternatively, city bus lines will be used.

There will also be changes on the route on the left bank of the Rhine between Mainz and Ludwigshafen: so-called city express trains (regional express) will run hourly between Frankfurt, Mainz and Mannheim. The S-Bahn will also run hourly between Mannheim, Worms and Wiesbaden. According to Deutsche Bahn, it will provide the connection in the direction of Hofheim-Bürstadt/Bensheim (RB 63) and also connect the replacement services of the Riedbahn with Mannheim.

Long-distance, regional and freight services are affected by the full closure. In addition to replacement services, passengers must also be prepared for canceled trains and delays.

A replacement bus service is planned for the regional and suburban trains on the Riedbahn. Long-distance and some freight traffic will be diverted via the parallel routes to the left and right of the Rhine, Mainz-Worms-Ludwigshafen/Mannheim and Frankfurt-Darmstadt-Heidelberg. There will then be less space for regional services, which will be thinned out. In some cases, buses will help out. Deutsche Bahn informs passengers on the Internet and via notices.

Deutsche Bahn wants to "completely renovate" important sections of track by 2030. This will involve extensive detour for train services, which should then run undisturbed for years. The Riedbahn is the first of these routes. It is used by more than 300 long-distance, local and freight trains every day.

