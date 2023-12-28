Ice hockey - First derby win of the season: Cologne Sharks put the brakes on DEG

Derby lost, strike missed: Düsseldorfer EG suffered a double defeat at arch-rivals Kölner Haie. Three and a half weeks after the 1:7 in Düsseldorf, the Sharks took revenge on Wednesday with a 3:1 (0:0, 1:1, 2:0) win for the highest derby defeat ever in the history of the German Ice Hockey League.

Goals from Andreas Thuresson (22nd minute), Louis-Marc Aubry (47th) and Tim Wohlgemuth (60th) into the empty Düsseldorf goal gave Cologne their first win in the third prestige duel of the season between the Rhineland rivals. This time only Alexander Blank (35) scored for DEG in front of 18,600 spectators in the sold-out arena.

DEG had already been thwarted before the game. Together with the rock band Die Toten Hosen, the Düsseldorfers had planned to manipulate the Sharks' run-in show. To this end, projectors had already been smuggled into the arena to throw Pacmans with the DEG logo onto the ice before the 241st derby, which would then have eaten little shark portraits. A DEG battle cry by the Toten Hosen should also have been part of the action. However, the projectors were discovered by security staff in a box and removed.

The surprise team Fischtown Pinguins from Bremerhaven, who won 2:1 (0:0, 0:1, 2:0) against runners-up ERC Ingolstadt, remain at the top of the DEL table.

DEL statistics for the derby DEL table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de