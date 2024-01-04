Schools - First day of school after the Christmas vacations in MV

After the Christmas vacations, lessons start again on Thursday for around 160,000 pupils in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. During the seasonal wave of colds and illnesses, schools in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern can still fall back on the so-called phase model in order to safeguard lessons as far as possible in the event of high teacher sickness rates. It initially applies until the end of the current school semester. The next vacations are already in sight for children and young people in MV: after four weeks of lessons, the two-week winter vacations begin on February 5.

Source: www.stern.de