First data carrier sniffer dogs in the southwest

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Police - First data carrier sniffer dogs in the southwest

They sniff out USB sticks, hard drives and cell phones: In future, data carrier sniffer dogs will help police in the south-west in the fight against criminals. "Nowadays, the decisive evidence is often found on data carriers," said Interior Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU) on Wednesday. "From now on, the highly qualified sniffer dogs will accompany the search and control measures of our police - for example in cases of economic crime or to combat child pornography."

In addition to narcotics, explosives, arson, cadaver, banknote and people sniffer dogs, there are now six data carrier sniffer dogs in Baden-Württemberg. According to the ministry, they have been trained for 50 days at the police dog handler training and competence center in Göppingen. The animals are now starting their duties in the police headquarters in Aalen, Karlsruhe, Constance, Offenburg, Reutlingen and Stuttgart. After a one-year test phase, a decision will be made as to whether more data carrier detection dogs should be trained.

