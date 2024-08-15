- First case of Mpox reported in Europe

For the first time, there is a case of Monkeypox outside the African continent, where the disease has recently been on the rise. Swedish authorities have detected the new Klade I variant in the Stockholm region. "We have now received confirmation that we have a serious variant of Monkeypox in Sweden," said Health Minister Jakob Forssmed.

The infected person contracted the virus during a stay in an African region where there has been a large outbreak of the disease, said the director-general of the Swedish health authority, Olivia Wigzell, at a press conference on Thursday. The World Health Organization (WHO) is in contact with Swedish authorities to support the country with the first case of Monkeypox variant Klade Ib.

Monkeypox was previously known as smallpox because it was first detected in monkeys. The virus is related to the classic smallpox virus and causes skin rash, fever, and muscle aches. There are two vaccines, but nowhere near enough doses in Africa. Infections of Klade I had previously been observed only in Central Africa, including particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Monkeypox case in Sweden deemed safe by authorities

However, the Swedish health authority is not yet concerned about the case. Wigzell said there is no risk that the case will affect the general population. "The case itself does not currently require any further infection control measures, but we are of course monitoring the situation closely," said Wigzell at the press conference with the social minister.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) also assesses the risk of infection as very low.

Just this Wednesday, the WHO declared the highest level of alarm due to the spread of the viral disease in Africa for the second time in two years. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, it is a health emergency of international concern. Experts observe that Klade I may be more infectious than previous variants and cause a more severe infection.

The reason is now an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has also spread to neighboring countries. The outbreak in Congo began with the spread of an endemic strain known as Klade I. The new Klade Ib variant appears to spread more easily through routine close contact, including sexual contact.

