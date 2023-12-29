Soccer - First Bundesliga club: Wolfsburg back in training

VfL Wolfsburg are the first team in the Bundesliga to begin preparations for the second half of the season. Coach Niko Kovac invited his players to the training kick-off on Thursday morning and will fly with them to a training camp in Portugal for six days on January 2.

Wolfsburg are lagging far behind their sporting goals in the Bundesliga and, in tenth place in the table, are currently five points behind the Europa League place they are aiming for.

Nevertheless, midfielder Yannick Gerhardt welcomes the club's decision to stick with coach Kovac. "We showed last year that we can be successful under him. The team is still convinced of that," said the 29-year-old, who has played for VfL since 2016. "But of course we need points. That's the business. We know that. We have a duty." The first Bundesliga opponent in the new year will be relegation candidates FSV Mainz 05 on January 13.

Homepage of VfL Wolfsburg

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de