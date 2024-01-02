Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfc augsburgsoccerfc bayernthomas tuchelhoffenheimfc bayern munichbundesliga2. bundesliganational leaguetsg 1899 hoffenheimchristmas vacationharry kane1. fc nurembergbavariaaugsburgnurembergmunichfcn

First Bayern training in 2024 - FCA and FCN also get started

The Christmas vacation is over. FC Bayern's professional footballers have to return to the training pitch. Work also starts again in Augsburg and Nuremberg.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Coach Thomas Tuchel will hold his first training session of the new year this Tuesday. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Coach Thomas Tuchel will hold his first training session of the new year this Tuesday. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - First Bayern training in 2024 - FCA and FCN also get started

After almost two weeks of Christmas vacation, Bundesliga clubs FC Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg resume training on Tuesday. Coach Thomas Tuchel will ask the Munich professionals and goalscorer Harry Kane to take part in their first training session in front of fans at the club's grounds at 4.00 pm.

Before the Bundesliga season resumes on January 12 with a home match against TSG Hoffenheim, the German record champions will play a test match at FC Basel next Saturday. At the turn of the year, Munich are in second place in the league, four points behind Bayer 04 Leverkusen. However, they still have a catch-up match against Union Berlin to play on January 24. "We have to keep working on ourselves and stay in contention," said Tuchel ahead of the continuation of the season.

FC Augsburg, who are eleventh in the table, will also begin their preparations for the rest of the season on the second day of the year. Coach Jess Thorup's team will host leaders Leverkusen in their home arena on January 13, the last matchday of the first half of the season. Augsburg will also play a test match beforehand, against Hoffenheim next Saturday.

Second division side 1 FC Nuremberg will also resume training on Monday (13:00). The team in tenth place in the first half of the season will continue the season after the winter break on January 20 with a home match against Hansa Rostock.

Bundesliga fixture list Bundesliga table Second division fixture list Second division table

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man observes work on a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Construction work hinders traffic on the Riedbahn

Rail commuters have to prepare for a major line closure at the start of the new year. The Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim will be affected from January 1, 2024, 11.00 pm. Preparatory work will be carried out here for three weeks in preparation for a large-scale refurbishment in the...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

A man observes work on a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Construction work hinders traffic on the Riedbahn

Rail commuters have to prepare for a major line closure at the start of the new year. The Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim will be affected from January 1, 2024, 11.00 pm. Preparatory work will be carried out here for three weeks in preparation for a large-scale refurbishment in the...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public