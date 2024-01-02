Soccer - First Bayern training in 2024: FCA and FCN also get started

After almost two weeks of Christmas vacation, Bundesliga clubs FC Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg resume training on Tuesday. Coach Thomas Tuchel will ask the Munich professionals and goalscorer Harry Kane to take part in their first training session in front of fans at the club's grounds at 4.00 pm.

Before the Bundesliga season resumes on January 12 with a home match against TSG Hoffenheim, the German record champions will play a test match at FC Basel next Saturday. At the turn of the year, Munich are in second place in the league, four points behind Bayer 04 Leverkusen. However, they still have a catch-up match against Union Berlin to play on January 24. "We have to keep working on ourselves and stay in contention," said Tuchel ahead of the continuation of the season.

FC Augsburg, who are eleventh in the table, will also begin their preparations for the rest of the season on the second day of the year. Coach Jess Thorup's team will host leaders Leverkusen in their home arena on January 13, the last matchday of the first half of the season. Augsburg will also play a test match beforehand, against Hoffenheim next Saturday.

Second division side 1 FC Nuremberg will also resume training on Monday (13:00). The team in tenth place in the first half of the season will continue the season after the winter break on January 20 with a home match against Hansa Rostock.

Source: www.stern.de