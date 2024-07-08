First a laughing stock, now almost sold out: Where you can still get hold of the pink DFB jersey

When the departing DFB-equipment supplier Adidas unveiled the design of the EM jerseys in mid-March, half of the nation held their breath – only to be left in a puzzled 'Really?' a short while later. It wasn't the unassuming home jersey in white with the black-red-golden flag on the shoulders that caused a stir. People had seen similar designs during the 3-stripes era, which had lasted more than 70 years. There was more than just a shoulder shrug about it.

The real catalyst was the bold design of the new away jersey of the Nagelsmann team. The fashion designers from Herzogenaurach had dived deep into the color palette. They combined a vibrant pink with a mysterious lavender. Although the ensemble of pants and jersey is also a fashion magnet, half of football-Germany was taken aback. Phrases like "Betrayal of Black-Red-Gold", "What is this? A Fashion Piece?" or "Nobody wants that" circulated through social media. However, it seemed that many had been mistaken. For where the ball named "Football love" rolls through the stadiums, one needs a lot of luck (and some pocket money) to still get a pink jersey. At the Hamburg mail order company Otto, at least, there is still the simple home jersey in classic white. In many other shops, the pink version for children is only available in jumbo sizes. Amazon is still drawing from a small contingent, which online sports shops want to bring to the fans via the delivery giant. At the French sports goods retailer Decathlon, all jerseys are currently sold out (as of 8. July 2024).

Anyone who is still looking for a jersey for their children can currently still find DFB jerseys for children and adolescents between the ages of 9 and 16 at eBay dealers (as of 8. July 2024). Anyone who wants to celebrate the summer fairy tale 2.0 in classic white doesn't have to get carried away in a frenzy. The home jerseys are still available at a rather proud price of around €100 from many online retailers. For small children (size 128 and above), the DFB jersey from Adidas is still available for €75

Germany wears Pink: Unfortunately only once

The Nagelsmann team was only able to parade their pink-lavender bodies in one of the five games. They celebrated a successful EM premiere with a 2:0 against Hungary. When the sales sensation, the manufacturer Adidas, will once again grace the pitch with an unexpected order rush is still to be seen.

