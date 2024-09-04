- Firm Commitment: Müller-Hummels Seals Deal with AS Roma

Superstar footie champion Mats Hummels, formerly of the World Cup, is now throwing his skills into Italy's ring. The 35-year-old powerhouse has sealed his deal with AS Roma, as declared by the Serie A outfit. As a free agent, Hummels can join forces with his new team even past the transfer deadline due to his contract's expiration.

Roma hasn't unveiled the contract length yet, but Fabrizio Romano reveals it's a one-year stint. Donning the number 15 jersey, he'll be making his home courts in Roma's Italian capital.

Hummels' era with Borussia Dortmund came to an end at the close of the previous season, stirring plenty of buzz concerning his future. Hummels' paths may have crossed with Real Sociedad San Sebastián, Brighton & Hove Albion, FC Bologna, or even Mallorca, according to whispers. US teams also showed interest. These rumors left Hummels chuckling.

Völler, Rudiger, and now Hummels will be donning the Roma jersey

The Bergisch Gladbach native, with his extensive Bundesliga resume, is setting sail for his first exotic posting. Hummels has served Dortmund and Bayern Munich until now in his career-long stay within Germany. AS Roma welcomes notable German gems, including national team player Antonio Rudiger and DFB sports director Rudi Völler. Records indicate that Hummels is the seventh German player to wear the club's attire.

Hummels was baby-stepped into the sport in the Bayern youth academy, making his professional entrance in 2007. His first loan honour came in January 2008, before Borussia Dortmund made him a permanent player in 2009. Triumphs in 2011 and 2012 followed the title titles at Dortmund. After a winning stint at the 2016 Rio World Cup, Hummels rejoined Bayern Munich as a crowned champ. Bayern Munich, the record champions, claimed three more titles with Hummels’ help. In 2019, Hummels was back in the Ruhr area. With Dortmund, he garnered one more cup win in 2021.

In summary, the defender graced the Bundelsiga with his presence in 442 games (33 goals) and 90 Champions League episodes (5 goals). Despite a commendable showing towards the season's end, he was left out of Europe's home team by Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann despite displaying impressive finishes. Hummels’ last international game was in November 2021, a 0:2 deficit against Austria.

