Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfireworkscountysaxony-anhaltturn of the yearpolicesupermarketCIDbördecriminalitycontainer

Fireworks stolen from supermarket container in Gröningen

Unknown thieves have stolen a large quantity of fireworks from a container in the parking lot of a supermarket in Gröningen (Börde district). According to the employees, the damage is estimated to be in the upper four-figure range, as the police announced on Thursday. The criminal investigation...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
Firework rockets lie in a cardboard box. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Firework rockets lie in a cardboard box. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Börde district - Fireworks stolen from supermarket container in Gröningen

Unknown thieves have stolen a large quantity of fireworks from a container in the parking lot of a supermarket in Gröningen ( Börde district). According to the employees, the damage is estimated to be in the upper four-figure range, as the police announced on Thursday. The criminal investigation department is investigating. According to the information, between December 21 and December 27, the perpetrators forcibly opened the freely accessible container in which several plates of fireworks were stored for the upcoming New Year's Eve sale.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

BGH confirms conviction for motorhome theft series

The conviction of a 29-year-old man to eight and a half years in prison for a series of camper van thefts in northern Germany is final following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court. The highest German criminal court confirmed the sentence handed down a year ago by the Rostock district...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public