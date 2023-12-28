Börde district - Fireworks stolen from supermarket container in Gröningen

Unknown thieves have stolen a large quantity of fireworks from a container in the parking lot of a supermarket in Gröningen ( Börde district). According to the employees, the damage is estimated to be in the upper four-figure range, as the police announced on Thursday. The criminal investigation department is investigating. According to the information, between December 21 and December 27, the perpetrators forcibly opened the freely accessible container in which several plates of fireworks were stored for the upcoming New Year's Eve sale.

Press release

Source: www.stern.de