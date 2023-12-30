Skip to content
Fireworks set trees and balcony on fire

Two fireworks have caused a fire in the district of Wunsiedel in the Fichtelgebirge, causing damage of around 30,000 euros. According to police reports on Saturday, several trees and the balcony of a building on a property in Selb caught fire on Friday. Three unknown youths are believed to have set off the firecrackers, according to reports. Officers are now investigating negligent arson and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

