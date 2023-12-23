Skip to content
Fireworks set balcony on fire

Around 100 people set off pyrotechnics on the Elbe in Meißen, setting a balcony on fire. According to the police, a number of fireworks and firecrackers exploded on Friday night from Uferstraße to Hochufer and Meisastraße.

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Meissen - Fireworks set balcony on fire

Around 100 people set off pyrotechnics on the Elbe in Meißen, setting a balcony on fire. According to the police, a number of fireworks and firecrackers exploded on Friday night from Uferstraße to Hochufer and Meisastraße. According to the police, a piece of pyrotechnics flew onto the balcony of an apartment building in Hafenstraße after a large explosion - the balcony door then caught fire. No one was injured.

The perpetrators fled in cars. One suspect was arrested at the scene. According to the police, the 22-year-old is "known to the police in connection with riots at sporting events". During a search of his home, officers seized further pyrotechnics and spray paint cans. Investigations are now underway, including for negligent arson. The damage to property is estimated at around 4000 euros.

