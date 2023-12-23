Meissen - Fireworks set balcony on fire

Around 100 people set off pyrotechnics on the Elbe in Meißen, setting a balcony on fire. According to the police, a number of fireworks and firecrackers exploded on Friday night from Uferstraße to Hochufer and Meisastraße. According to the police, a piece of pyrotechnics flew onto the balcony of an apartment building in Hafenstraße after a large explosion - the balcony door then caught fire. No one was injured.

The perpetrators fled in cars. One suspect was arrested at the scene. According to the police, the 22-year-old is "known to the police in connection with riots at sporting events". During a search of his home, officers seized further pyrotechnics and spray paint cans. Investigations are now underway, including for negligent arson. The damage to property is estimated at around 4000 euros.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de