New Year's Eve - Fireworks prohibited around Binnenalster and on Rathausmarkt

Fireworks and firecrackers are banned in Hamburg on New Year's Eve around the Binnenalster and on the Rathausmarkt. The ban applies from December 31, 2023, 6 p.m., to January 1, 2024, 1 a.m., and covers the streets Jungfernstieg, Neuer Jungfernstieg, Lombardsbrücke, Ballindamm and Reesendamm as well as the Rathausmarkt, according to the police. Only so-called small fireworks - such as sparklers and firecrackers - are permitted.

The police expect thousands of people to welcome the New Year in the central squares of the city center, including many families with children. The renewed ban is intended to make New Year's Eve celebrations in the city center safer.

The ban zone was introduced for the first time in 2019/2020. Previously, there had often been threatening and dangerous situations in the crowds, in which numerous people were injured.

Information on the turn of the year

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de