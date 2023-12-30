Police operation - Fireworks and illegal weapons confiscated at the border

Police officers have confiscated around 23 kilograms of fireworks and several illegal weapons on the German-Czech border. Among other things, nine kilograms of firecrackers were found on a 40-year-old driver near Selb (Wunsiedel district in the Fichtelgebirge) on Friday, as the police announced on Saturday. In addition, two men aged 25 and 19 were caught trying to smuggle in brass knuckles, a throwing stone and a switchblade knife. The officers are now investigating violations of the Explosives Act and the Weapons Act.

Source: www.stern.de