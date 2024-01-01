Skip to content
Firework explodes next to firefighters on duty

While extinguishing a firework battery in Bad Saulgau (Sigmaringen district), a firework exploded next to the firefighters. It can be assumed that it was thrown in the direction of the firefighters, the police reported on Monday morning. One firefighter subsequently complained of pain in his...

Firefighters in protective clothing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Sigmaringen district - Firework explodes next to firefighters on duty

While extinguishing a firework battery in Bad Saulgau ( Sigmaringen district), a firework exploded next to the firefighters. It can be assumed that it was thrown in the direction of the firefighters, the police reported on Monday morning. One firefighter subsequently complained of pain in his ear canal. Initial police searches were unsuccessful, a spokesperson said.

