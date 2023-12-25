Fire department operation - Fires on Christmas Eve - man seriously injured in Hamburg

A man was seriously injured in a fire in the Rotherbaum district of Hamburg on Christmas Eve. He had caught fire himself during the incident. Emergency services were able to rescue him from the apartment and took him to hospital with serious burns. A younger woman was slightly injured, as the police reported on Monday morning.

The fire department was alerted to the fire in an apartment building shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve. When the emergency services arrived, the flames were already shooting out of the windows of the affected apartment on the fifth floor, according to the fire department. In addition to the slightly injured woman, two members of the man's family were also in the apartment, but they remained unharmed. The cause of the fire was initially unknown.

In Schleswig-Holstein, the fire department was also called out to a fire in Kaltenkirchen (Segeberg district) late on Christmas Eve. 25 residents of two apartment buildings had been able to leave the buildings on their own, others were trapped due to the heavy smoke from two stairwells and the basement. Breathing apparatus teams used fire escape hoods to rescue 20 residents, including several children. No one was injured. The residents were temporarily taken to emergency accommodation in Henstedt-Ulzburg.

On Sunday night, the fire department had to evacuate 14 people from a five-storey apartment building in Hamburg-Veddel due to a fire. A man from the apartment on the second floor was slightly injured and a child was taken to hospital for examination due to an infection and fever, according to the fire department.

When the emergency services arrived, they were met with a dramatic scene. Several residents on the third and fourth floors had drawn attention to themselves at the apartment windows. The fire department reportedly evacuated eleven people with escape hoods via the stairwell and three more via a turntable ladder vehicle.

The smell of gas had been detected in two apartments one above the other. Measurements by the fire department revealed that a gas pipe was damaged. The residents were taken to emergency accommodation. The Hamburg fire department was on site with 53 firefighters.

