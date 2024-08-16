Skip to content
German Federal States

Firepersonnel conducting a body search encounter a sex doll attached to a leash.

A corpse-like figure is apparently floating in the Leine river, located between Seelze and Havelse near Hannover. The fire department swiftly responds and retrieves a sex doll from the water.

Uncovered corpse in a river close to Hanover instigated a substantial emergency services intervention – yet it proved to be merely a lifeless sex doll. At first glance, it seemed like a deceased individual drifting within the Leine river in Havelse, near Garbsen, according to a police spokesperson.

Consequently, the emergency services conducted an extensive retrieval endeavor. Eventually, they realized that it was merely a doll entangled in riverbank vegetation.

The doll, despite appearing to be a human due to its size and location, was actually made of a different material, with a higher fat content by weight than a typical human body. The discovery that the object was not of a living person, but rather an inanimate object, came as a relief to the emergency services.

