- Firefighting in the book - Campervan burned

In a fire in Berlin-Pankow's Buch district, a caravan was completely destroyed overnight. The police reported that the fire department was called to the Friedrich-Richter-Straße around 2:00 AM. The firefighters quickly contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to other vehicles.

No one was injured. The police suspect arson. The culprit is currently unknown. A specialist unit of the Berlin police has taken over the investigation.

The caravan, unfortunately, was the only vehicle affected by the fire. The firefighters managed to protect other vehicles from damage.

