- Firefighters in California Fight a Burning Inferno

The raging wildfire in Northern California has grown to the sixth-largest fire in the state's recorded history. The so-called Park Fire has now engulfed an area of nearly 1,500 square kilometers, Cal Fire announced on Monday (local time). In 2020, the Creek Fire, the fifth-largest wildfire, had scorched vast areas in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Around 12 percent of the current fire burning north of Sacramento, near the city of Chico, has been contained, according to Cal Fire. Almost 5,000 personnel are on the scene. The latest damage assessment revealed that more than 110 buildings have burned down. Around 4,200 people were ordered to evacuate, but some evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Suspect Denies Arson Charges

Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by arson. A suspect, who was arrested last week, appeared in court on Monday (local time). District Attorney Mike Ramsey said in a press conference that the 42-year-old man had denied the arson charges.

Investigators in Butte County believe that the suspect pushed a burning car down a steep slope, causing the fire. However, the man, who is now in custody, claimed that his vehicle had been parked on the side of the road and had accidentally caught fire, causing him to flee. If convicted, the man, who has a criminal record, faces a lengthy prison sentence.

"Park Fire" Forces Thousands to Flee

The rapidly spreading flames have destroyed vast areas and forced thousands of people from their homes. So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

One rescue story that made headlines was that of a dog mother and her four puppies. On the run from the flames, a resident's truck had broken down, leaving behind two adult Rottweilers and their puppies in the vehicle.

It took four days for a rescue team to reach them by helicopter. The animals were found "tired and very thirsty," according to the sheriff's office. Unfortunately, the father of the puppies did not survive, but the mother dog and her offspring were rescued.

