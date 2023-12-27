Skip to content
Firefighters' association demands money for forest fire engines

In recent months, fire departments have had to respond to hundreds of forest and wildfires or after storms. But not all emergency vehicles are suitable for this. What now?

As a consequence of storms and forest fires, Germany's fire departments are demanding more support from the federal government for the purchase of suitable emergency vehicles. "Many states are in the process of procuring new vehicles. The federal government also has a role to play here," said Karl-Heinz Banse, President of the German Fire Brigade Association, to the German Press Agency. "Fires do not stop at national borders. The federal government can't get out of the way."

Fire and disaster protection in Germany is the responsibility of the federal states. "We have forest fires and floods on a scale that we have never seen before," said Banse. It therefore happens that vehicles procured by local authorities reach their limits. "With a chassis that I use in Berlin city center or other municipalities, for example, I can't go off-road for a long time," he explained.

"It was recognized after the events that we have deficits. We are starting to procure." According to the head of the association, however, there is sometimes a lack of money in municipal budgets and a lack of capacity at the manufacturers of emergency vehicles. "It can happen that you wait up to three years for a new vehicle."

Demand for better civil protection

"We need to do more now for the equipment," demanded Banse. Following the billions in special funds for the Bundeswehr, civil protection must now also be strengthened. "When the state says that we have to defend ourselves externally, we must not forget about internal security." In addition to the police, this also includes civil protection with fire and rescue services.

Against the backdrop of the difficult federal budget negotiations, Banse warned against cuts to the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance. "That would be a completely wrong signal for us." Funds that could not be spent in 2023 should be carried over to the new year. "We're talking about a high double-digit million amount here."

