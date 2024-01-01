New Year's Eve - Firefighter in Hanover injured after throwing firecrackers

The Hanover fire department was called out to almost 200 fire incidents on New Year's Eve - one firefighter was injured. The man was deliberately pelted with fireworks during an operation by the Buchholz local fire department, the fire department announced on New Year's morning. However, he was able to leave the hospital during the night after receiving treatment. According to the police, no suspect was initially identified at the scene.

In an initial assessment of New Year's Eve in the state capital, a police spokesman highlighted two passengers injured on a light rail train. A total of two trains in Laatzen had been thrown at from a group. Two people subsequently complained of minor injuries, the police spokesman said.

Hanover fire department PM

