Firecracker set off next to firefighter during firefighting operation

During a firefighting operation in Solingen, unknown persons set off a firecracker next to a firefighter. "We are investigating attempted bodily harm", said a police spokesperson in Wuppertal on Thursday. The fire department and police were called to a burning house on Wednesday evening. The...

A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Solingen - Firecracker set off next to firefighter during firefighting operation

During a firefighting operation in Solingen, unknown persons set off a firecracker next to a firefighter. "We are investigating attempted bodily harm", said a police spokesperson in Wuppertal on Thursday. The fire department and police were called to a burning house on Wednesday evening. The house was badly damaged by the fire.

During the operation, the firecracker detonated on a fire department vehicle about one and a half meters away from the firefighter. Witnesses then saw several children or teenagers running away. "We are trying to manage the situation and are being pelted with firecrackers," said a police spokesperson.

The firefighter suffered minor trauma from the firecracker, but remained fit for duty.

Source: www.stern.de

