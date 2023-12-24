Emergencies - Firecracker explosion sends splinters raining into child's bed

A violent firecracker explosion in Greiz, Thuringia, has left a bed in which a one-year-old child was sleeping strewn with shards of glass. Unknown persons had set off an illegal firework in front of the window behind which the child was sleeping in an apartment building, police reported on Sunday. The child was not injured.

The incident on Saturday evening led police officers to an apartment in a neighboring building, from which the firecracker was presumably thrown. During the search of the apartment, the police confiscated 70 illegal firecrackers and a small amount of marijuana, among other things. The 18 and 19-year-old residents are now facing criminal proceedings for violations of the Explosives and Narcotics Acts and for damage to property.

Source: www.stern.de