Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbavariaUpper Palatinatefirecrackersdistrict of chamInjuryemergenciespolicenew year's eveaccidentsturn of the year

Firecracker explodes in pipe: 18-year-old dies

An 18-year-old died on New Year's Eve in the Upper Palatinate from injuries caused by a firecracker. According to the police in Eschlkam in the district of Cham, the young man threw a firecracker into a plastic pipe in order to explode it, a spokesperson said on Monday.

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Upper Palatinate - Firecracker explodes in pipe: 18-year-old dies

An 18-year-old died on New Year's Eve in the Upper Palatinate from injuries caused by a firecracker. According to the police in Eschlkam in the district of Cham, the young man threw a firecracker into a plastic pipe in order to explode it, a spokesman said on Monday.

When the young man's head was above the pipe, the firecracker exploded and injured the man in the head area. Another person was slightly injured in the incident. The police were initially unable to provide any further details. The criminal investigation department is investigating the background to the incident.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Family dispute escalates: firearms used

Two people were injured in a street brawl on New Year's Eve in Gelsenkirchen. The police suspect a family dispute as the background. Shots were also fired, presumably with a blank and a sharp weapon. One of the two injured people suffered a gunshot wound, the police reported on Monday. There...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public