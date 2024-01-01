Upper Palatinate - Firecracker explodes in pipe: 18-year-old dies

An 18-year-old died on New Year's Eve in the Upper Palatinate from injuries caused by a firecracker. According to the police in Eschlkam in the district of Cham, the young man threw a firecracker into a plastic pipe in order to explode it, a spokesman said on Monday.

When the young man's head was above the pipe, the firecracker exploded and injured the man in the head area. Another person was slightly injured in the incident. The police were initially unable to provide any further details. The criminal investigation department is investigating the background to the incident.

Source: www.stern.de