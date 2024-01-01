Accident - Firecracker explodes in hand: Drunk man seriously injured

A 45-year-old man was seriously injured by an exploding firework in Würzburg-Zellerau on New Year's Eve. The explosive device, which he actually wanted to throw away, exploded in his hand, as the police reported on Monday. When the police and emergency services arrived, the intoxicated man was uncooperative, according to the statement. The emergency services were eventually able to convince him to be transported to hospital, where he underwent surgery on his hand.

Source: www.stern.de