Accidents - Firecracker explodes in hand - 43-year-old seriously injured

A 43-year-old man in Lower Bavaria was seriously injured when a firecracker exploded in his hand. After the emergency in Geratskirchen in the district of Rottal-Inn, he was first taken to a nearby hospital and then by rescue helicopter to a specialist clinic, the police announced on Monday evening. The man had been at a private party and had wanted to throw the firecracker. However, for unknown reasons, it exploded in his hand early on New Year's morning.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de