Accidents - Firecracker explodes in hand - 43-year-old seriously injured
A 43-year-old man in Lower Bavaria was seriously injured when a firecracker exploded in his hand. After the emergency in Geratskirchen in the district of Rottal-Inn, he was first taken to a nearby hospital and then by rescue helicopter to a specialist clinic, the police announced on Monday evening. The man had been at a private party and had wanted to throw the firecracker. However, for unknown reasons, it exploded in his hand early on New Year's morning.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de