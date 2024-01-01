Skip to content
Firecracker explodes in hand: 18-year-old seriously injured

An 18-year-old seriously injured his hand with a firecracker on New Year's Eve near Landshut in Lower Bavaria. The firecracker exploded uncontrollably in the young man's hand when he lit it, a police spokesman said on Monday. As a result, he will probably lose two fingers, they said.

 Lauren Adams
A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital.
The police in Lower Bavaria were called out on a "considerable number" of missions on New Year's Eve, as was reported in the morning. However, there were no major incidents.

The negligent use of fireworks caused a number of property damages and more than 20 small fires, such as garbage cans. However, the damage was reportedly always in the three- or four-digit range. There were no injuries.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de

