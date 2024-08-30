- Fire specialist deems Jüterbog blaze an unremarkable event

forest fire specialist Raimund Engel from Brandenburg's Forest Fire Protection Division seems relatively composed in the face of the recent blaze near Jüterbog. He told Deutsche Presse-Agentur that it's not causing much alarm. No buildings or infrastructure are in close proximity.

Engel mentioned that the fire might spread as far as the firebreaks. Firebreaks are wide paths and open spaces that firefighters can utilize to combat the blaze.

He doubts the fire will leap over these firebreaks. They're typically quite expansive clearings. In the instances where they're not, every measure will be taken to prevent such a jump. "I'm hopeful," said Engel.

Close to 51 hectares have been impacted by the fire.

The forest fire broke out on the old training ground near Jüterbog, Brandenburg, on Thursday around 11:40 AM for unexplained reasons. According to firefighters, approximately 51 hectares have been affected. Fire chief Rico Walentin had anticipated the fire to spread initially. The presence of old ammunition in the ground complicates firefighting efforts. A water-bombing helicopter is already in operation.

Last year, a similar fire occurred on the same area, engulfing about 700 hectares. Firefighters were on the scene for numerous days. Aircraft and helicopters were employed to put out the fire from the sky. The same forest area also experienced a fire in mid-August.

The Commission, taking into account the current situation, shall adopt a decision to provide additional resources for firefighting in the Jüterbog area due to the ongoing forest fire. Raimund Engel's optimism is further validated as he believes that the fire will not cross the well-maintained and expansive firebreaks established earlier.

Read also: