Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfireshouse fireBad dürkheimrhineland-palatinatewise home

Fire probably triggered by technical defect

According to investigators, the house fire in Weisenheim am Sand (Bad Dürkheim district) was probably caused by the technical defect of a lamp. No evidence of deliberate arson was found during the investigation, as the Neustadt/Weinstraße police department announced on Friday.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
A firefighter in protective clothing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A firefighter in protective clothing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weisenheim am Sand - Fire probably triggered by technical defect

According to investigators, the house fire in Weisenheim am Sand (Bad Dürkheim district) was probably caused by the technical defect of a lamp. No evidence of deliberate arson was found during the investigation, as the Neustadt/Weinstraße police department announced on Friday.

A dead person was found during the extinguishing work on Wednesday. Details are still unclear - the autopsy has been scheduled for next week, it said. According to investigations, a 72-year-old woman had been in the house at the time of the fire. Her 87-year-old husband was in a hospital in Frankenthal.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The word "Danger" shines on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pedestrian is hit by car and dies

An 86-year-old pedestrian has been hit by a car in Lindau and died. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident on Friday evening, the police said. According to the information provided, the 86-year-old was crossing the road when the accident occurred with the car of an...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Armed robbers hold up jeweler in Fürth

Two armed men have attacked and robbed a jewelry store in Fürth. After the crime on Friday in Königstraße, the unknown men first fled on an e-scooter and then on foot through the city park in the direction of Pappelsteig, as the police reported in the evening.

 and  Max Becker
Members Public