Fire probably triggered by technical defect

According to investigators, the house fire in Weisenheim am Sand (Bad Dürkheim district) was probably caused by the technical defect of a lamp. No evidence of deliberate arson was found during the investigation, as the Neustadt/Weinstraße police department announced on Friday.

A dead person was found during the extinguishing work on Wednesday. Details are still unclear - the autopsy has been scheduled for next week, it said. According to investigations, a 72-year-old woman had been in the house at the time of the fire. Her 87-year-old husband was in a hospital in Frankenthal.

