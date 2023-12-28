Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald - Fire on resettlers' farm: estimated damage of 150,000 euros

An estimated 150,000 euros worth of damage was caused by a fire on a farm in Münstertal ( Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district). A resident of the house was taken to hospital on Thursday with suspected smoke inhalation, according to the police. According to initial findings, a gas stove went up in flames during heating work. The fire department fought the fire and prevented major damage to the building.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de