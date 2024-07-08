Skip to content
Fire on company premises: 700,000 euros damage

A caravan catches fire, then the fire affects other mobile homes and caravans - and a warehouse. The damage is enormous. What happened?

At a fire on a company premises in the Landkreis Grafschaft Bentheim, estimations indicate a damage of around 700,000 Euro. On the Sunday afternoon, a caravan on the premises in Uelsen caught fire from an initially unclear cause, the police reported today. The fire damaged a total of six caravans, seven caravans, and the outer wall of a storage hall, but no one was injured. Forty-five firefighters were involved in the operation.

The company premises where the fire occurred is located in the County of Bentheim, which is part of the German state of Lower Saxony. The fire originated at a caravan within the premises in Uelsen. Despite the extensive damage to six caravans, seven caravans, and an outer wall of a storage hall, a nearby caravan company managed to escape unscathed.

