Rastatt - Fire on Christmas Eve: police suspect arson
Following a house fire in the district of Rastatt that caused damage of around 150,000 euros, the investigating authorities are assuming arson. A 32-year-old resident of the property in Bischweier is suspected of serious arson, the police announced on Wednesday. He has therefore been admitted to a psychiatric clinic.
The man is said to have started the fire in an apartment in a company building on Sunday evening. There were no people in the building at the time. He then allegedly drove to Malsch (Karlsruhe district) by car and caused an accident there. He was slightly injured, according to a police spokesperson.
Police statement
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de