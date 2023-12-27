Skip to content
Fire on Christmas Eve: police suspect arson

Following a house fire in the district of Rastatt that caused damage of around 150,000 euros, the investigating authorities are assuming arson. A 32-year-old resident of the property in Bischweier is suspected of serious arson, the police announced on Wednesday. He has been admitted to a...

1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Following a house fire in the district of Rastatt that caused damage of around 150,000 euros, the investigating authorities are assuming arson. A 32-year-old resident of the property in Bischweier is suspected of serious arson, the police announced on Wednesday. He has therefore been admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

The man is said to have started the fire in an apartment in a company building on Sunday evening. There were no people in the building at the time. He then allegedly drove to Malsch (Karlsruhe district) by car and caused an accident there. He was slightly injured, according to a police spokesperson.

Police statement

