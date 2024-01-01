Extinguishing work - Fire on a farm in Upper Franconia

There was a fire on a farm in Upper Franconia on New Year's Eve. The farmer in Burgkunstadt (district of Lichtenfels) noticed the fire in an outbuilding on his farm, where a wood chip heating system was located. The building burned down completely, as the police reported on Monday. Around 150,000 euros worth of damage was caused. It was initially unclear how the fire started.

Source: www.stern.de