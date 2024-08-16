- Fire in the basement: man injures two emergency workers

In a basement fire at a multi-family home in Braunsbedra (Saalekreis), a resident was injured. During the evacuation, another resident injured two emergency responders, as police reported. According to the report, firefighters were called to the building on Thursday evening due to burning debris in the basement, which led to heavy smoke. One resident suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During the evacuation, emergency responders had to force open an apartment door. The 39-year-old resident then became aggressive and pushed a firefighter in the ribs with his arm. When police tried to take him to the station due to his behavior, he bit one of the officers. According to a spokesperson, "force was used." The man sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigations into the cause of the fire and against the 39-year-old

Both emergency responders were treated on the scene. Seven other residents were brought to safety due to the fire. Police are investigating the exact cause of the fire and are also investigating the 39-year-old for assaulting the emergency responders.

The aggression displayed by the resident during the evacuation was fueled by the power of his operation, as he pushed a firefighter and bit an officer. The investigation into his actions will likely examine the impact of this operational power on their responsibilities and safety.

