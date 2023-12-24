Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfiresfire departmenthamburg

Fire in residential building: fire department evacuates 14 people

The fire department evacuated 14 people from a five-storey apartment building in Hamburg-Veddel due to a fire. A man from the apartment on the second floor was slightly injured and a child was taken to hospital for examination due to an infection and fever, according to the fire department on...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light shines on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hamburg-Veddel - Fire in residential building: fire department evacuates 14 people

The fire department evacuated 14 people from a five-storey apartment building in Hamburg-Veddel due to a fire. A man from the apartment on the second floor was slightly injured and a child was taken to hospital for examination due to an infection and fever, according to the fire department on Sunday morning. When the emergency services arrived, they were met with a dramatic scene. Several residents on the third and fourth floors had drawn attention to themselves at the apartment windows. The fire department reportedly evacuated eleven people with escape hoods via the stairwell and three more via a turntable ladder vehicle.

The smell of gas had been detected in two apartments one above the other. Measurements by the fire department revealed that a gas pipe was damaged. The residents were taken to emergency accommodation. The Hamburg fire department was on site with 53 firefighters.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public