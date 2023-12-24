Hamburg-Veddel - Fire in residential building: fire department evacuates 14 people

The fire department evacuated 14 people from a five-storey apartment building in Hamburg-Veddel due to a fire. A man from the apartment on the second floor was slightly injured and a child was taken to hospital for examination due to an infection and fever, according to the fire department on Sunday morning. When the emergency services arrived, they were met with a dramatic scene. Several residents on the third and fourth floors had drawn attention to themselves at the apartment windows. The fire department reportedly evacuated eleven people with escape hoods via the stairwell and three more via a turntable ladder vehicle.

The smell of gas had been detected in two apartments one above the other. Measurements by the fire department revealed that a gas pipe was damaged. The residents were taken to emergency accommodation. The Hamburg fire department was on site with 53 firefighters.

Source: www.stern.de