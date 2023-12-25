Skip to content
Fire in Offenburg fashion store

A fire in a fashion store in Offenburg may have caused extensive damage. According to the fire department, passers-by reported a fire in the store on Monday morning. They saw heavy smoke coming from the store in the middle of the Christmas-decorated city center.

A fire in a fashion store in Offenburg may have caused extensive damage. According to the fire department, passers-by reported a fire in the store on Monday morning. They saw heavy smoke coming from the store in the middle of the Christmas-decorated city center.

The firefighters had to force their way into the heavily smoky salesroom. There was a blazing fire at the back. Due to the heavy smoke, storage and recreation rooms on the upper floors of the three-storey commercial building also had to be broken into and ventilated.

The amount of damage is still unclear due to the possibly very high loss of goods in the clothing store. The police are investigating the cause of the fire. No people were injured.

Source: www.stern.de

