German Federal StatesNewsnew-hohenschönhausenarsonfiresfire department operationCIDberlincriminality

Fire in Neu-Hohenschönhausen: Suspicion of arson

On Friday night, a fire broke out in an eleven-storey building in Zingster Straße (Neu-Hohenschönhausen). The reasons for the fire have not yet been conclusively determined, a spokesperson said early Friday morning. The criminal investigation department is still investigating the scene and...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
On Friday night, a fire broke out in an eleven-storey building in Zingster Straße(Neu-Hohenschönhausen). The reasons for the fire have not yet been conclusively determined, a spokesperson said early Friday morning. The criminal investigation department is still investigating the scene and arson is suspected. No one was injured.

Source: www.stern.de

