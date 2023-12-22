Fire department operation - Fire in Neu-Hohenschönhausen: Suspicion of arson
On Friday night, a fire broke out in an eleven-storey building in Zingster Straße(Neu-Hohenschönhausen). The reasons for the fire have not yet been conclusively determined, a spokesperson said early Friday morning. The criminal investigation department is still investigating the scene and arson is suspected. No one was injured.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de