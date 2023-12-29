Main-Kinzig district - Fire in Langenselbold: Resident critically injured

The condition of a woman who was seriously injured in a fire in a residential building in Langenselbold(Main-Kinzig district) has stabilized somewhat overnight. The 77-year-old resident of the house was taken to hospital on Thursday evening with life-threatening burn injuries, said a police spokesman in Offenbach on Friday.

When the fire department arrived, the woman was hanging out of a window on the top floor from which thick smoke was billowing, according to the fire department. The emergency services then rescued the 77-year-old with a turntable ladder "at the last second", according to the statement. A cat did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire was initially unclear, according to the police, who are investigating. Initial estimates put the damage at around 30,000 euros.

