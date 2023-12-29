Rems-Murr district - Fire in joinery: 100,000 euros damage
A fire in a joinery in Alfdorf (Rems-Murr district) caused damage estimated at 100,000 euros. Neighbors noticed flames coming out of the roof on Friday morning, according to the police. The fire mainly damaged a suspended ceiling, parts of the roof and technical equipment in the workshop. It has not yet been possible to determine the cause of the fire.
Police press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de