Rems-Murr district - Fire in joinery: 100,000 euros damage

A fire in a joinery in Alfdorf (Rems-Murr district) caused damage estimated at 100,000 euros. Neighbors noticed flames coming out of the roof on Friday morning, according to the police. The fire mainly damaged a suspended ceiling, parts of the roof and technical equipment in the workshop. It has not yet been possible to determine the cause of the fire.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de