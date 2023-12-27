Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfiresbaden-württembergvehiclepolicebreisgau

Fire in industrial area: around 400,000 euros damage

A fire on an industrial estate in Breisach (Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district) caused damage of around 400,000 euros, according to police. Ten quad bikes and a van caught fire on Wednesday evening, officials said. It was reported that no people were injured. In addition to the vehicles, part of...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A member of the fire department sprays water from a hose. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald - Fire in industrial area: around 400,000 euros damage

A fire on an industrial estate in Breisach ( Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district) caused damage of around 400,000 euros, according to police. Ten quad bikes and a van caught fire on Wednesday evening, officials said. It was reported that no people were injured. In addition to the vehicles, part of a building was also slightly damaged. The cause of the fire was initially unclear, but the police did not rule out arson. Officials asked for information from witnesses.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Parcels misappropriated: suspect in custody

Three employees of a parcel center are suspected of embezzling consignments worth over 15,000 euros. A 29-year-old suspect was remanded in custody, as the police and the public prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday. The trio had particularly targeted smartphones, they said.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A sign with the inscription "Emergency room" hangs on a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car leaves the A20: 34-year-old seriously injured

A 34-year-old man left the road in his car on the A20 highway shortly before the Sanitz junction (Rostock district) and suffered serious injuries. He was driving on the highway from Rostock towards Stralsund on Wednesday evening, according to the police. His car ended up in a ditch and the...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
The then Federal Minister of Finance Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

De Maizière: Schäuble was "a patriot"

Former Interior Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) has paid tribute to the late Wolfgang Schäuble as a "friend and valued colleague". He had known Schäuble since his time as head of the Federal Chancellery in the 1980s, de Maizière told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Wednesday about his...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public