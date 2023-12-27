Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald - Fire in industrial area: around 400,000 euros damage
A fire on an industrial estate in Breisach ( Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district) caused damage of around 400,000 euros, according to police. Ten quad bikes and a van caught fire on Wednesday evening, officials said. It was reported that no people were injured. In addition to the vehicles, part of a building was also slightly damaged. The cause of the fire was initially unclear, but the police did not rule out arson. Officials asked for information from witnesses.
Source: www.stern.de