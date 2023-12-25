Skip to content
Fire in house: Apartment uninhabitable and 150,000 euros damage

A fire on Monday night has left an apartment in Stuttgart uninhabitable. The fire also caused damage amounting to 150,000 euros, according to the police. The 19-year-old resident was woken by a smoke alarm and saved himself unharmed by escaping outside. The cause of the fire was not yet clear.

A fire engine of the fire department drives to an operation with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
