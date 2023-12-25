Fire department operation - Fire in house: Apartment uninhabitable and 150,000 euros damage
A fire on Monday night has left an apartment in Stuttgart uninhabitable. The fire also caused damage amounting to 150,000 euros, according to the police. The 19-year-old resident was woken by a smoke alarm and saved himself unharmed by escaping outside. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de